Customs warns public about motor vehicle auction scam

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is warning members of the public to beware of a scam in which persons are claiming to be customs officials selling or auctioning motor vehicles.

The agency says its officials will never call or email an individual to engage them in the auctioning or sale of motor vehicles or other merchandise owned by the Government.

The JCA says it has received reports that the names; a voice sounding like the Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker; and a photograph of the Deputy CEO, Marlon Lowe, are being used by imposters in the motor vehicle scam.

It's warning members of the public not to engage these individuals or make any payments to them.

It is also imploring individuals who may be victims of this scam to report it immediately to the police.

The JCA stresses that vehicles included in the Customs Motor Vehicle Auction can only be purchased on the dates the auctions are held, and in the prescribed manner, as outlined in the Customs Act.

Information on public auctions can be viewed at www.jacustoms.gov.jm.

