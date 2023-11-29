Golding says Holness fearful of losing local elections

Opposition Leader Mark Golding is claiming that Prime Minister Andrew Holness did not announce a date for the next local government election on Sunday out of fear of losing the poll.

Golding made the assertion during a tour of the St James East Central constituency on Wednesday.

During the Jamaica Labour Party's annual conference on Sunday, Holness said the election would be held on a date to be announced next year.

“Why do you think they never call local government elections on Sunday at their conference? It's because they can't cross it,” Golding told party faithfuls on Wednesday.

“Dem know seh the people dem nuh inna dem again, because the people are tired of the lies, deception and the corruption. The people want a new wind of change,” the People's National Party president added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Golding stated that Jamaicans are calling for a government they can trust and “leaders who don't tell them lies…and a government that looks out for the people."

Local government elections are constitutionally due by the end of February 2024.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.