Health minister suggests creating private wing at CRH

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is suggesting that a private wing be created at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), similar to the University Hospital of the West Indies' Tony Thwaites Wing.

Tufton made the call on Tuesday evening while addressing members of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association's Montego Bay chapter at the Sandals Montego Bay Resort in St James, where he provided an update on the progress of the restoration work at the CRH.

He argued: “I think there is a role in the context of this area, with the planes flying over and landing, for a private facility. I think we have the space and we are negotiating. We just leased six acres adjoining the facility, and it is being prepared for the contractor to set up shop with his equipment and storage."

"There is an opportunity based on demand, and continued demand, both for locals and foreigners, our guests,” Tufton added.

The Tony Thwaites Wing, which was built in 1990, is a 54-bed non-profit facility which supports the services of that hospital's main building. It was named after the late Tony Thwaites, a cousin of former Education Minister Reverend Ronald Thwaites, who gave behind-the-scene support for the facility's creation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Tufton told Tuesday's meeting that the proposed private facility for the CRH will present an opportunity for a pooling of specialist skills at the St James-based Type A hospital, which is now being rehabilitated at a cost of $14.6 billion and will, together with the under-construction Western Children and Adolescent Hospital, provide 700-beds.

"There is a major opportunity based on the concentration of experts that will be based at CRH, so the same surgeons, doctors and specialists who are supporting the team in the 700-bed facility can provide private services in the private area, which is what happens in Kingston. It is a sort of clustering of specialities that then offers a dual service, private versus public,” said Tufton.

“I am advocating for the Montego Bay community and investors to knock heads on this and find a way to integrate at this time, because I think the time has come for the idea to germinate into some sort of private wing equivalent to the Tony Thwaites Wing at UHWI. All the ducks are lined up for that, and I think it will benefit those who choose and have the opportunity to access such a service, especially with the high concentration of visitors that we have,” Tufton added.

The CRH's restoration is currently in its third and final phase, which will include the reconstruction and equipping of the hospital's 10 floors.

The work is expected to be completed over a 30-month period, beginning October 16 this year, meaning that the final phase will be finished by the latest April 2026.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.