‘I hope you'll be an excellent husband’, House Speaker tells MP George Wright

Speaker of the House of Representatives Juliet Holness has urged controversial Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament, George Wright, to be “an excellent husband” as she congratulated him on his recent marriage.

While introducing Wright, ahead of his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate on Wednesday, Holness said: “I'm informed that you're recently married. Congratulations and let me put on record, I hope you'll be an excellent husband."

George Wright, who is now an independent MP, and his partner, Tanisha Singh, got married on Saturday.

“For the first time I openly acknowledge my friend, my confidant and my long life partner, my wife, Miss Tanisha Singh, whose unwavering love and commitment is my source of strength,” Wright said at the start of his presentation.

Wright and Singh drew national attention two years ago after the release of a viral video of a man battering a woman with a stool.

Both Wright and Singh made separate assault reports to the police at the time, but none of them offered statements to allow for prosecution.

Wright resigned from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) amid the controversy.

