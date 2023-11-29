Mocho in Clarendon to get modern police station

Residents of Mocho and surrounding communities in Clarendon are to benefit from the establishment of a modern police station.

The facility will increase the safety and security of citizens, while improving the work conditions of Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) members.

Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central and Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during his contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“It is a fact that the police officers in Mocho worked in conditions that we are not proud of… and since I have been MP, I have been working with [Minister of National Security, Hon.] Dr Horace Chang. He actually visited the constituency, and we can make the commitment that the Mocho Police Station will be modernised, improved,” Minister Morgan said.

He expressed thanks to owner of Stewarts Hardware, Barron Stewart, for donating the land for the police station.

“Like myself, Barron Stewart is a son of the soil. His family came from Mocho, and he was kind enough to donate the land to the Government for the building of the Mocho Police Station,” he said.

Additionally, Morgan told the House that through the Ministry of National Security, renovations were done at the Rock River and Chapelton Police stations, noting that he donated appliances to the facilities.

Turning to other developments, he said that come next year, the upgrading of the Mocho clinic will be undertaken.

In addition, he informed that land has been identified for the relocation of the Chapelton Primary School, which he noted, will be taken off the shift system.

Through the Ministry of Education and Youth, he said, repairs were done at the Mount Liberty and Chapelton Primary schools, and a new classroom was built at Pinders Valley Primary, which was closed for two years.

In addition, he informed that through support from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund, the Simon Primary and Infant School yard will be rehabilitated, noting that fencing and roof repairs are being done at the Mocho Primary School.

