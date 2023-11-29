More delays for cops on murder charge

The case of two policemen charged for a fatal shooting which occurred over 15 years ago continues to face delays.

When the matter against Sergeant Gurvin Leachman and Constable Dane Lawson was called up in the St Catherine Circuit Court today, it was pushed back for mention on January 30 next year.

The court registrar explained that due to a shortage of stenographers, the circuit was cut short, impacting the hearing of cases.

Bail was further extended.

Attorneys-at-law Charles Campbell and Janoy Pinnock are representing the men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are charged with the death of Jevani Robinson, who was shot and killed over 15 years ago.

Allegations are that about 3:30 p.m.. on September 22, 2008, Leachman and Lawson were on operation in Jobs Lane, Spanish Town when they were allegedly challenged by Robinson.

He was shot and later died from his injuries.

The police reported the seizure of an illegal gun in the incident.

An investigation was launched and in April 2022, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that the two policemen be charged.

They have maintained their innocence throughout their court appearances.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.