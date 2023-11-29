NWA to undertake $400-million streetlighting of Harbour View to Yallahs roadway

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that it has commenced the multimillion-dollar lighting component of works along the road from Harbour View, St Andrew to Yallahs in Thomas under the highway project.

The 17-kilometre stretch, which forms part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Programme, is being outfitted with some 400 light poles, through a contract valued at just over $400 million.

The project is being executed in partnership with the Jamaica Public Service Company.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the erection of the poles form part of the final works being undertaken.

It is expected that the installation of the poles will be completed by Christmas 2023.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, Shaw says that progress is also being made with the installation of traffic signals along the corridor.

Eleven such systems are to be installed.

The first bank of lights was erected recently at the junction to the Grant's Pen community in St Thomas.

Other final works now being undertaken as part of the overall works are the installation of safety features, including road markings and signs, as well as corrective works to minor defects in some areas.

The Harbour View to Yallahs leg of the SCHIP is being done at a cost of over US$114 million.

The road is being built as a four-lane highway with several sections being realigned for safety and efficiency purposes.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formally Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.