Petrojam says measures implemented to encourage filing of statutory declarations by employees

Petrojam Limited says it has instituted several measures to get its workers to file their statutory declarations.

The state agency says each of its 255 employees has an individual responsibility to file his or her declaration.

This comes amid a recommendation from the Integrity Commission that four Petrojam employees be charged for failing to file their 2019 statutory declarations.

The commission's director of corruption prosecution, Keisha Prince Kameka, concluded that the employees of the state-owned oil refinery breached Section 43(1)(a) of the Integrity Commission Act.

Petrojam says in collaboration with the commission, as early as January of each year, a drop box is placed in the human resource development and administration department to facilitate the submission of the declarations.

Historically, employees have been able to submit their declarations either directly to the Integrity Commission's office or through the drop box at Petrojam.

Petrojam says its records show that last year 215 staff members opted to submit their declarations by way of the drop box.

“Annually, we begin an extensive internal education campaign as early as December to promote compliance among staff. Flyers and posters and weekly messages are also sent to staff, reminding them of the March 31 deadline.”

Petrojam said it has also worked closely with the Integrity Commission to highlight to staff the importance of the timely submission of these reports.

“The IC has from time to time made presentations to Petrojam's staff, emphasising the significance of adhering to the Integrity Commission Act and outlining the consequences of non-compliance. The last presentation was in 2021. Instructional videos produced by the Integrity Commission, with information on how to complete and submit the forms are also shared with the Petrojam team.”

Petrojam says it remains committed to transparency, accountability and good governance.

