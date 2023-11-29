St Elizabeth woman charged for allegedly breaking into shop and stealing cash
Twenty-two-year-old Keniece Johnson, otherwise called 'Kim', was charged with house breaking and larceny after reportedly stealing money from a shop in her community of North Hampton in St Elizabeth, on November 5.
The customer service representative was charged on Wednesday following a question-and-answer session in the presence of her attorney.
It's reported that after a shop owner locked and left his business establishment, he received a call that Johnson was seen inside the shop.
On his return to the shop, he noticed a window was open and signs that someone had entered through the back door of the premises.
He made further checks and realised that money was stolen.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Johnson was arrested on Tuesday.
