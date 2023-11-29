TTMA leading trade mission to Antigua

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC):

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Tuesday began a four day trade mission to Antigua and Barbuda.

TTMA chief executive officer, Dr Mahindra Ramdeen, is heading the mission that includes 14 companies in various sectors inclusive of transportation, shipping and logistics, printing and packaging, banking and finance, apparel and safety wear as well as chemicals and non-metallics.

The TTMA said some of the main exports from Trinidad and Tobago to its follow CARICOM member state, include beverages, toilet paper, flour, cereals, tobacco, ice-cream, tomato ketchup and many others.

The TTMA said that between 2020 and last year, Trinidad and Tobago had been a net exporter to Antigua and Barbuda, with trade surpluses being recorded over the period, adding that Antigua and Barbuda has consistently been a top market within CARICOM for importing non-energy products from Port of Spain.

“Taking into consideration the attraction of the Antigua and Barbuda market, and with Antigua and Barbuda being a fellow CARICOM member state, there are many opportunities that exist through the import and export of non-energy products between both markets.

“It should also be noted the increasing of number of T&T visitors into Antigua and Barbuda due to the dynamic tourism sector of the country. We believe the visits of these will further improve mutual understanding, reinforce bilateral cooperation, and strengthen the trade and business ties between our countries,” the TTMA added.