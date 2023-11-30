42 rounds of ammunition, gun seized in St Elizabeth traffic stop

The police in St Elizabeth on Wednesday seized 42 nine-millimetre rounds of ammunition and a nine-millimetre Glock pistol during a traffic stop.

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with the seizure.

A team of officers assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division seized a 9mm Glock pistol and two magazines and forty-two 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on the Holland Bamboo main road in the parish on Wednesday, November 29.

It is reported that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen from the Black River police were on patrol on the Holland Bamboo main road when they saw a Toyota Axio motorcar driving along the roadway with a woman aboard.

The driver was signalled to stop.

He complied.

The driver and the woman were searched, and during the search of the vehicle, the weapon was seen hidden under the cup holder, according to the police.

Both the driver and the woman were taken into custody in connection with this seizure.

