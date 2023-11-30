Convict recounts video-recorded stabbing death of schoolgirl Shineka Gray

Convicted murderer Mario Morrison today testified at the Shineka Gray murder trial that he and Gregory Roberts had sex with the teenager and then videotaped her stabbing death in Irwin, St James.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl was killed in 2017.

The former co-defendant, who is currently serving a life sentence in relation to Gray's murder, told the St James Circuit Court that he used Roberts' cell phone to record him stabbing the Green Pond High School student while she cried and pleaded throughout the fatal ordeal on the night of January 29, 2017.

“We picked up a young lady at Courts [in downtown Montego Bay], and she was waiting on a taxi to go to Bogue Village. He stopped at the UDC [Urban Development Corporation] and had sex with her, then he said he wanted to pick up something at Granville, and the young lady was saying she wanted to go to Bogue,” Morrison told the court in his evidence-in-chief.

“After reaching Irwin, he said to the female, 'You not going to give the 'dog' sex or head?' Then after, she was like, she wanted to go home. He videoed himself hugging the girl, and afterward, he passed the phone to me, saying, 'Dog, video this for me,'. And I'm videoing now, he had the knife and started to stab her…she started crying and bawling, even saying, 'Lord, this is what you going to do to your daughter?'” Morrison recounted.

Morrison also told the court that Roberts had asked him to record the incident because Roberts was going to make a 'sacrifice,' a term that has seen frequent use throughout the trial to date.

Roberts and Morrison were arrested and charged with Gray's murder after the teenager's body was found on February 1, 2017.

The trial continues later this afternoon.

- Christopher Thomas

