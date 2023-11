From left: Grace Foods Brand Manager Ingrid Medwinter; Dr Kaysha Wright, principal, Bridgeport Infant School; Sujae Boswell, programme manager, representing Grace and Staff Foundation; and Carlene Holness, Grace Foods event coordinator, pause for a photo op with little Malia Aarons after the cake-cutting. The Grace Foods team visited the St Catherine-based basic school to treat the teachers, parents and students of the school.