Corporate Hands | GraceKennedy donates $15m to Project STAR

GraceKennedy (GK) has donated $15 million to Project STAR, a partnership between the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force aimed at bringing about social and economic transformation in Jamaica. CEO of the Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation, Sandrina Davis (left), and GraceKennedy’s General Counsel & Chief Corporate Secretary, Gail Moss-Solomon (second right), present the symbolic cheque to Project STAR’s Project Director Saffrey Brown (second left) and Executive Director of the PSOJ, Sacha Vaccianna Riley, on October 31 at the GK headquarters in downtown Kingston.