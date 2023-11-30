Corporate Hands | Sagicor Investments strengthens fish sanctuary in St Ann

Sagicor Investments Jamaica, through a partnership with The Jamaica Inn Foundation and its ‘Swim for The Sanctuary’ initiative, has lent its support to a call to increase the size and number of fish in the White River Fish Sanctuary in St Ann. Members of the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica, along with swimmers, gathered recently at the White River House beach in Ocho Rios to show their support for the third annual Open Water Swim. Overall male winner in the 3km race, Charles McIntosh, accepts his gift basket from Sagicor Investments Jamaica’s Kimberley Garbutt, regional manager - investment client services, during the recent medal ceremony at the recent Swim for The Sanctuary charity meet.