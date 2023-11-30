Corporate Hands | VM Group awardees Pay It Forward

The VM Group, through the 2022 President’s Circle Awardees ‘Pay it Forward’ initiative, on November 21 handed over $632,000 to the Food For The Poor to support the construction of a house for a homeless family. The funds, raised through donations from team members and a contribution by the VM Foundation, will aid in covering the cost of building the house, as well as provide basic furniture. Pictured from left are Samantha Charles, CEO, VM Foundation; De-Ann Davis, senior financial services specialist; Marsha Burrell, marketing manager, Food For The Poor; Natasha Reid, VM’s chief of staff; and Ruth Oliver, manager, VMBS Duke Street branch.