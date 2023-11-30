Earth Today | Disaster risk reduction, early-warning systems key part of climate solution – AF study

A NEW study from the Adaptation Fund (AF) has noted the invaluable place of disaster risk reduction and early-warning systems in addressing the growing problem of climate change.

The study, titled Strengthening Resilience through Disaster Risk Reduction and Early Warning Systems Interventions: Experiences and Lessons Learned from the Adaptation Fund Portfolio, is intended to promote understanding among players from the adaptation community, while fulfilling one of the three strategic pillars of the Fund’s Medium-Term Strategy (2023-2027), Learning and Sharing.

Relying on the AF’s own project experiences across the developing world, the study notes that among the key lessons learnt are that, for disaster risk reduction, community-led actions are crucial for long-term resilience, while alignment with government structures enables scaling up. Further, partnerships and coordination, it said, “advance project goals and learning opportunities build capacity and support sustainability”.

On early warning systems, the study said that not only does improved data quality lead to better decision-making, but also “understanding and communicating risks improves outcomes, and hydro-meteorological and community institutions fit for purpose, scale and context drives success”.

At the same time, it said that key approaches to strengthening resilience through DRR and early warning system interventions include community-based disaster risk reduction and risk management tools, technologies and systems.

“In community-based disaster risk reduction,communities actively engage in the identification, assessment, planning and implementation for hazards. This includes interventions such as community planning, andadaptation and resilience-building activities such as strengthening food, water and economic security,” it explained.

“Risk management tools, technologies and systems are a key component of all disaster risk management and early-warning system projects. This includes multipurpose early-warning systems that address more than one disaster risk, such as floods and droughts. It also includes automatic hydrological and meteorological stations; hazard, climate risk and vulnerability mapping; disaster risk assessments; scenario planning; monitoring equipment; and developing tools to understand, use and store metrological, climate and hydrological data,” it added.

The Fund, meanwhile, is pressing ahead with its portfolio of adaptation projects that support DRR and early-warning systems that help to curtail loss and damage associated with climate risks and threats, including extreme hurricane and other weather events that have impacted Caribbean small island developing states with devastating consequences over recent years.

The AF projects include the some 516 early-warningsystems that have been installed, “supporting communities to build resilience by increasing access to essential climate information and hydro-meteorological services”, according to the Fund.

Citing the 2022 Annual Performance Report of the Fund, the study said together with early-warning system interventions, they account for 18 per cent of the Fund’s portfolio.

“Together, the two types of projects cover US$112.3 million, with budgets ranging between US$3.9 million and US$14 million. The projects are occurring in all regions across the globe as shown in the chart below,” the report revealed.

The AF has committed more than US$1 billion for climate change adaptation and resilience projects and programmes since 2010. They have included some 150 concrete, localised projects across the developing world and with an estimated 40 million beneficiaries.

