Gun charges laid against men held in car park at Petrojam
The police have now laid charges against the three men held with guns in a car park at Petrojam.
Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Freeman, otherwise called 'Nicko'; construction worker Ryan Morrison, 23, otherwise called 'Alfred'; and 21-year-old Akeem Moore, otherwise called 'Brown Chops', were charged on Wednesday with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, trafficking of prohibited weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to traffic.
The police reported that about 6:30 a.m., on Thursday, November 23, lawmen carried out an operation along Marcus Garvey Drive where a blue Toyota Yaris motor car with the three men abroad was searched.
During the search, a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges and a .38 revolver containing six .38 cartridges were found inside of the motor car, according to the police.
All three persons were taken into custody.
They were charged after a question and answer session on Wednesday, November 29.
Their court date is not yet finalised.
