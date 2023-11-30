JIS meets 78 per cent of its performance target

THE GOVERNMENT’S leading communications branch, the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), has met 78 per cent of its performance target as of September 30, which, according to Robert Morgan, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, is a testament to its efficacy in communicating and engaging with government agencies.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Morgan said the Government was also strengthening cybersecurity around the Access to Information (ATI) website, aligning it with modern accessibility standards, and ensuring an enhanced user experience.

Morgan, in updating Parliament on his portfolio responsibility, said the JIS stands as a “stalwart provider of accurate and timely information, diligently fulfilling its mandate. The agency’s commitment to disseminating information based on government strategic priorities is evident in its comprehensive content production”.

Guardian against misinformation

“Madam Speaker, the launch of the new website ( www.jis.gov.jm) in September of this year is a strategic move towards modernity and accessibility. This platform, with the initiation of a fact-checking website ( www.factcheckja.com), positions the JIS as a vigilant guardian against misinformation and disinformation, a role increasingly pivotal in the contemporary media landscape.”

Regarding the ATI, Morgan explained: “The vision is to create a website through which all requests can be made and tracked. This site is to be a precursor for the ATI Act, which is now before the AG’s chamber and, following Cabinet’s review and approval, will take effect.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He did not give a schedule for the review and approval.

And speaking of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ), Morgan said the roles of regulatory bodies should evolve from just sanctions, to research, development and national advocacy.

“I am pleased to advise that the latter has been the position of the Broadcasting Commission for the past several years,” Morgan told Parliament.

Three achievements

Morgan outlined three achievements for 2023, which are digital media and information literacy skills, digital television switch over (DSO)/next-generation television; and artificial intelligence. He explained that the BCJ was a leading organising partner for the ‘Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility’ Annual Global Conference on September 28 to commemorate the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

Looking ahead, the minister said the main priorities for the next five years are digital literacy, which includes the development and extension of the BCJ’s reach regarding literacy initiatives; industry development, which includes DSO; and research, where there will be major studies to look at generation gaps in music perception, the psychosocial impact of music, among other issues.

“The vision is a 360 information and communications machinery that works together as one entity, with various departments and units executing major functions. It’s joined-up or cursive media, instead of the blocks and script that have defined the state landscape,” Morgan explained.

“To effect this, we have fast-tracked the transition of Kool FM. Details are being worked out as we speak concerning the transfer of the people, assets and accounts. We are renovating space at the PBCJ and acquiring equipment to retool and modernise Kool FM. We anticipate that the physical move should be complete by the end of the financial year.”