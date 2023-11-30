More than $70 million spent on projects in St James West Central

More than $70 million was spent towards hurricane mitigation, beautification and road infrastructure improvement within the St James West Central constituency between 2022 and August of this year.

This was stated by Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, during her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

She informed that the implementing agencies were the National Works Agency (NWA) and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

“As a result of this ongoing work, we have been able to fare better than some other constituencies when the heavy rains come, but this is not to say that other work shouldn't be done,” she said.

She further informed that work is in progress under the Dengue Mitigation Project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We will be removing bulk waste and we will clean up the mosquito breeding sites right across the constituency in a $2-million project,” she said.

Malahoo Forte further noted that the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has also allocated some $24 million under the Constituency Mitigation Christmas Work programme.

“Already, I am in consultation with the communities to ensure that the programme areas match the greatest need,” she said.

Malahoo Forte also informed that road improvement continues in the constituency, noting that more than 60 roads have been rehabilitated.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.