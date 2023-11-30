Portmore to benefit from school for the disabled

In a promising move toward international collaboration, Mayor Donna Lumsden, of Barking and Dagenham in the United Kingdom, has announced plans to establish an institution in Waterford, located in Portmore, St Catherine, focusing on training for disabled children and youth.

During a visit to the Portmore municipality on Tuesday, Lumsden, who grew up in Waterford, engaged with Portmore Mayor Leon Thomas and municipal councillors to foster bilateral links between the two cities.

While Fenley Douglas, councillor for the Waterford division, expressed scepticism due to the challenges faced by Barking and Dagenham, Thomas emphasised the potential for sharing best practices.

Drawing on Portmore’s successful twinning arrangements with a German city and one in the United States, he advocated for a similar partnership with Barking and Dagenham.

“We are looking forward to having further discussions so that this kind of relationship can be developed to share best practices between us,” said Thomas.

Lumsden’s tour included a courtesy call to the St Catherine South police, where she gained insights into local crime-fighting efforts.

The highlight of her visit was a stop at Waterford Primary School, where she was treated to a cultural showcase from students.

Douglas proposed a cultural exchange involving schools from both cities, a suggestion warmly welcomed by Lumsden.

Lumsden affirmed her commitment to exploring cooperation in cultural exchange, underscoring the importance of fostering connections and addressing shared challenges.

The proposed institution in Waterford aligns with her dedication to youth training and support for the disabled population in Barking and Dagenham.

