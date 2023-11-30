Principal, Teacher of the Year awards to celebrate educational excellence

In a celebration of educational excellence, the LASCO Chin Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Youth (MoEY) and the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC), is set to honour nine outstanding educators at the LASCO/MoEY/JTC 2023 Principal and Teacher of the Year Awards on December 5.

The awards ceremony, which has been a tradition for just over two decades, is aimed at recognising “the remarkable contributions of educators to the Jamaican education system and their exemplary impact on the school community”.

This year’s finalists, selected from six regions, represent the epitome of dedication and passion in the field of education.

In the Teachers category, Franklin Burrell of St Andrew High School for Girls, Borzanna Jones of Manchester High School, and Kay Whyte-Hamilton of Glenmuir High are said to stand out as exemplary educators.

In the meantime, in the Principal category, Alfred Thomas of Brown’s Town High School, Esther Lewis Wauchope of Free Hill Primary and Infant School, and Rayon Simpson of Belmont Academy, have been recognised for their exceptional leadership.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) category sees Ilene Cohall-Bailey of The Manning’s School, Dehrone Campbell of York Castle High, and Nadia Bailey of Anchovy High School as the distinguished nominees. In addition to these nine outstanding individuals, 121 more educators will be honoured for their significant contributions to the educational landscape.

This year, the LASCO/MoEY/JTC Awards will be held under the theme ‘Quality education reconceptualised in the digital space’, reflecting the evolving landscape of education in Jamaica. LASCO, as a key investor in the social and economic fabric of the country, continues to champion the cause of quality education.

A total prize package of $525,000 in cash, presented on a LASCO Gold Card courtesy of LASCO Money, awaits the winners. Furthermore, the awardees will have the opportunity to attend the 2024 Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Conference in Washington, D.C. from March 22-25, next.

Professor Rosalea Hamilton, the CEO of the LASCO Chin Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication and impact of these educators. Their commitment to quality education in Jamaica, especially in the ever-evolving digital space, is truly commendable. This event is a testament to LASCO’s enduring commitment to the betterment of our nation through education.”