'Sacrifice' text message cross-examination continues in Shineka Gray murder trial

There was deep discussion into the definition of the word 'sacrifice' in the St James Circuit Court today as the cross-examination of the ex-girlfriend of Gregory Roberts, the man on trial for the 2017 murder of schoolgirl Shineka Gray, continued.

On Monday, the witness testified that Roberts sent her a text message that included the word on January 29, 2017, three days before the 15-year-old schoolgirl's body was found in bushes in Irwin, St James on February 1, 2017.

He has been facing cross-examination from defence attorney Chumu Parris.

"Do you remember collecting $10,000 from Greg [Roberts] at Tastee, separate from when you collected $10,000 at the market?" Parris asked the witness this morning, referencing her previous testimony that Roberts gave her money on January 28 of that year.

"Yes," the witness acknowledged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"You would agree with me that when Greg gave you $10,000 and did not spend it on his daughter, that was a sacrifice he was making?" Parris pursued.

"Yes," the witness replied.

However, under re-examination by the prosecution, the witness said that she could not remember seeing any reference to Roberts' daughter in the text message that she received from him with the word sacrifice on January 29.

Additionally, responding to a question from presiding High Court Justice Bertram Morrison, the witness said she defines sacrifice as giving something up for the sake of something else.

The witness had previously denied making any arrangements with Roberts in exchange for the money he gave her.

The trial continues later today.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.