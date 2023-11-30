Several men listed as wanted by West Kingston police

Several people have been listed as wanted by the Kingston Western police.

The following individuals are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch before 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 2.

They are:

· Collin Townsend, otherwise called 'Joe Joe'

· Jevaughn Ferguson, otherwise called 'Binty'

· Neil Williams, otherwise called 'Killer Bean'

· A man by the name 'Hittist'

· A man by the name 'Bobo'

· Romario Barrett, otherwise called 'Papa'

· Odane Thomas otherwise called 'Lean Head'

· A man known only as 'Budie'

· A man known only as 'Naldo'

· A man known only as 'Timar'

· A man known only as 'Oneil'

· A man known only as 'Chin'

Detectives have identified these individuals as persons who may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations in the division.

Additionally, anyone with information that can assist in locating them is asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

