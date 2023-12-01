Clarendon man detained under SOE files court application for his release

Clarendon resident Wayne Campbell, who has been detained since November 23 under the State of Public Emergency (SOE), has brought a claim in the Supreme Court against the State.

He is seeking an order for a writ of habeas corpus so he can be released immediately from detention.

The hearing is set for December 4.

The defendants are the Minister of National Security, the Commissioner of Police, and the Attorney General.

A SOE was imposed in Clarendon, Hanover, St James, and St Catherine on November 23.

Campbell, who is being represented by attorney-at-law Zara Lewis, is contending that he was detained by the police despite no information to show that he was engaged in actions required to satisfy Section 20 of the Constitution.

Campbell stated in his affidavit that his detention was triggered simply by a need to justify the police's unlawful and unconstitutional decision to detain him for a period of time in breach of the spirit of the Constitution.

Campbell has stated that he firmly believes that his detention is unconstitutional and his continued detention at the will of the minister is not demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.

"Even if the State believes the criminal justice system is an impediment to fighting crime - it possesses the power by virtue of the constitution - to amend the law, process and procedure for the criminal justice system to deal with any legitimate concerns it may have," Campbell emphasised.

He is seeking damages and loss for what he described as the wanton breach of his fundamental rights.

He says he wishes to be fully compensated for the breaches "including every hour I had to suffer the indignity of sleeping on cold concrete pursuant to this regime," he stated.

- Barbara Gayle

