Clergyman pleads guilty to indecent assault of 11-y-o girl
A St Catherine Minister of Religion on Thursday pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of an 11-year-old girl.
The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the child's identity, is to be sentenced in St Catherine Parish on February 9 next year.
He pleaded guilty at the start of the trial yesterday.
Bail was further extended.
The married man was arrested after a report was made to the police that he sexually molested the young girl, who is a relative of his wife, in August 2022.
He was subsequently charged with indecent assault following a question-and-answer session.
- Rasbert Turner
