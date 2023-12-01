Clergyman pleads guilty to indecent assault of 11-y-o girl

A St Catherine Minister of Religion on Thursday pleaded guilty to the indecent assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the child's identity, is to be sentenced in St Catherine Parish on February 9 next year.

He pleaded guilty at the start of the trial yesterday.

Bail was further extended.

The married man was arrested after a report was made to the police that he sexually molested the young girl, who is a relative of his wife, in August 2022.

He was subsequently charged with indecent assault following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

