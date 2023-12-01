Curfew imposed in Jones Town and Admiral Town

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in a section of Jones Town and Admiral Town in Kingston 12.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

EAST: Along Slipe Pen Road onto Baker Street

WEST: Along Collie Smith Drive from Ninth Street onto Greenwich Park Road onto the intersection of Lyndhurst Road.

NORTH: Along Lyndhurst Road from Greenwich Park Road onto Slipe Pen Road.

SOUTH: Along Baker Street onto Penn Street to Ninth Street onto the intersection of Ninth Street and Collie Smith Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

