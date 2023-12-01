Friends of Good Shepherd Int’l donates millions towards work of Catholic church

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Miramar, Florida-based Friends of Good Shepherd (FOGS) International has donated over US$13,000, or approximately J$2 million, to four local charities operated by the Montego Bay Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

Apart from this donation, US$70,000, or approximately $10 million, was previously donated to the Good Shepherd Foundation of Montego Bay charities since the start of this year.

Jacques Davis, a former vice president of FOGS, said a major portion of this financial donation was as a result of the group’s annual fundraising gala held in June and was supported by personal contributions from members, including all the members of his family.

“Our presence here today is to show our continued support for the Good Shepherd Foundation, and all the charities that we support, “ Davis said.

He gave that commitment Friday, during a brief ceremony where he presented several cheques, valued at US$13,000, to Bishop John Persard, and Jeanne Robinson-Foster, chair of the Good Shepherd Foundation of Montego Bay and its charities.

In making the presentation, Davis praised the work of the local charities.

“We pray that God will continue to bless the work you are doing here because we know that everything is done for the advancement of humanity,” the FOGS former vice president said.

Having toured the Good Shepherd Foundation Medical Centre building, observing the work being carried out, Davis acknowledged that the foundation and its members are playing a critical role in the lives of the people of Montego Bay.

“We want to recommit ourselves to support in every way we possibly can,” he said of his family and the wider Miramar Friends of the Good Shepherd Foundation International.

According to Davis, who was accompanied by his wife and children, each member of his family, on an annual basis, donates to the cause of FOGS.

Mother Joy Surtida of the Compassionate Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, who has responsibility for the medical centre, said the church-based facility is committed to fulfilling the work which God has to mandate while expressing appreciation to the Miramar Friends of Good Shepherd Foundation.

“We extend our gratitude for your continued support because without your help we could never do this. Therefore, our promise to you is our commitment to continue this work that the Lord has given to us,” Surtida said.

Rev Deacon Balwin Powell said the donation will go a long way in helping with the physical upkeep of the Good Shepherd Foundation Medical Centre structures.

He added that the clinic has been a key provider of medical services to a large cohort of students in the parish; including those from Cornwall College, Mt Alvernia High, and Chetwood Memorial Primary School.

“We are ecstatic! Every dollar that we receive in donations helps offset the cost of maintaining the building,” Powell said, pointing out that there are outstanding costs associated with the construction of the medical centre.

He noted that it is an enormous task to maintain the building that the Hope Teaching Clinic is operating from, providing high-level medical services, including dental care.

Friends of Good Shepherd International was established over 26 years ago by then Roman Catholic Bishop of Montego Bay and founder of the Good Shepherd Foundation of Montego Bay, the Most Rev Charles Dufour, to support local charities.

Since then, the US group, which comprised a wide cross section of South Florida business and professional leaders, has been a major supporter of several charities in Jamaica, including the Good Shepherd Foundation of Montego Bay, Good Shepherd Foundation Medical Centre, Village of Hope (formerly Hope Hospice) and Mustard Seed Communities.