Hanover lands another first in Internet connectivity

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Internet Society Jamaica Chapter, in collaboration with the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), has donated and installed a cutting-edge Starlink high-speed broadband satellite Internet access kit to Kendal Early Childhood Institution (KECI), in Kendal, Hanover.

The kit, which costs a little over $70,000 and approximately $8,000 monthly to maintain, was installed on November 28, much to the joy and appreciation of the school family and community members.

President of UCC, Professor Haldane Davis, while addressing the ceremony to mark the occasion, noted that the gift of the system to the deep-rural Hanover educational institution and community is the first by UCC and the Internet Society Jamaica Chapter, and was done based on the findings of research carried out by UCC in collaboration with the Internet Society of Jamaica.

He emphasised that the success of Jamaica, more so that of the Caribbean region, depends on human resources.

Higher education

“When you look at societies around the world that are deemed to be of a high standard, about 45 to 60 per cent of their people have access to higher education. Here in Jamaica, it’s just around 19 or 20 per cent, and throughout the Caribbean region we are even lower,” he stated.

“We (at UCC and the Internet Society Jamaica Chapter) are committed to our people. We want to see lives changed; we want to see people realise that where they are right now, is not where they have to be tomorrow, next year or in the next five or 10 years, but there are opportunities for all of us,” he argued.

Davis noted that there is no need for higher education institutions across the region to compete against one another. Instead, they should be concentrating their efforts toward reaching out to the people of the region, so that they can all rise and be there to support one another.

Turning his attention to the system that was donated, Davis expressed the hope that it will become a source of gathering for the community, “where people come to interact and to be able to communicate with others elsewhere, through a secure link”.

He added that people from that deep-rural community in Hanover will be able to participate in courses being offered at the UCC through the Internet connectivity provided through the link. He also asked for the community using the facility to protect it.

Expand access

Chairman of the Internet Society Jamaica Chapter, Otis Osbourne, in his comments, noted that one of the goals of the Internet Society will be to expand access to the Internet through community networks.

“A remote community, such as this is ideal for satellite Internet, because you will not have cables running to homes and institution such as this,” he argued.

“The Internet is an enabler, and no matter your age, the earlier you get access to educational resources and opportunities, the better it will be for you; your growth will be exponential,” he said.

Osbourne called for the full utilisation of the facility by the community and school fraternity.

Principal KECI, Genese Peterkin, and a community member, Kenroy Callam, both expressed appreciation for the service on behalf of the school family and the community.

Describing the facility as “a great initiative”, Callam said that the people of the community do appreciate the fact that they now have access to the latest in technology like any First-World resident. Principal Peterkin stated that the 32 students and three teachers of the KECI stand only to benefit in the teaching/learning process, from their access and use of the facility provided.