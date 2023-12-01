Jews in Jamaica hold pre-Chanukah celebrations

CHANUKAh IS a very important Jewish religious holiday. This year, it lasts from December 7 to 15, but there were pre-Chanukah celebrations at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on the evening of Wednesday, November 29. In the space, flyers with the names and faces of some of the people who were captured by Hamas operatives on Saturday, October 7, were affixed to chairs.

The incident was broached by some presenters, including Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad of Jamaica, producers of the event that was dedicated to the late Jennifer Lim. Other people of note in attendance were Ainsley Henriques, Israel’s honorary consul in Jamaica; Andrew Kovtun, vice consul – American Citizen Services at the United States Embassy in Jamaica; and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill.