Fri | Dec 1, 2023

Jews in Jamaica hold pre-Chanukah celebrations

Published:Friday | December 1, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Arthur De Niro putting a candle into the menorah during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Arthur De Niro putting a candle into the menorah during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Wearing a Jamaica-national colours-themed kippa, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill addressing the gathering at the pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Wearing a Jamaica-national colours-themed kippa, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill addressing the gathering at the pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Andrew Kovtun (left), vice consul – American Citizens Services, United States Embassy in Jamaica, lights a candle as Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad Jamaica, looks on during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St And
Andrew Kovtun (left), vice consul – American Citizens Services, United States Embassy in Jamaica, lights a candle as Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad Jamaica, looks on during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday.
Israeli Defence Force Commander Shlomo Shemesh reads a prayer during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday.
Israeli Defence Force Commander Shlomo Shemesh reads a prayer during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday.
The Star of David formation that was composed by candles lit by patrons during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
The Star of David formation that was composed by candles lit by patrons during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad of Jamaica (right), and same patrons doing a Jewish dance during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad of Jamaica (right), and same patrons doing a Jewish dance during pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
A section of the gathering that turned up for pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
A section of the gathering that turned up for pre-Chanukah celebrations at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on Wednesday, November 29.
CHANUKAh IS a very important Jewish religious holiday. This year, it lasts from December 7 to 15, but there were pre-Chanukah celebrations at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew on the evening of Wednesday, November 29. In the space, flyers with the names and faces of some of the people who were captured by Hamas operatives on Saturday, October 7, were affixed to chairs.

The incident was broached by some presenters, including Jamaica’s rabbi, Yaakov Raskin of Chabad of Jamaica, producers of the event that was dedicated to the late Jennifer Lim. Other people of note in attendance were Ainsley Henriques, Israel’s honorary consul in Jamaica; Andrew Kovtun, vice consul – American Citizen Services at the United States Embassy in Jamaica; and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill.