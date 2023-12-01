Labourers caught with over 100 bags of cement in St Catherine charged

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine have charged three men who were caught stealing more than 100 bags of cement.

Charged with unlawful possession of property are Clarendon labourers 21-year-old Christopher Scott, Ramone Clarke, 23, and 26-year-old Malcolm Harrid.

The police report that a team of cops was on a patrol on Wednesday night in Bannister district in St Catherine when around 10:30 p.m. a truck was seen near a shed on a construction site located on Mills Close.

According to the police, the three men were observed removing bags of cement and loading it onto the truck.

The action aroused the suspicion of the police and the men were accosted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Checks revealed that there were 115 bags of cement in their possession.

The police say the men failed to give a satisfactory account of the goods.

As a result, they were escorted to the Old Harbour Police Station and were subsequently charged with unlawful possession of property.

A court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.