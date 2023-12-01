Maxfield Avenue tense after ‘Jack A Diamond’ killed in alleged police confrontation

Sections of Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew are now tense following the fatal shooting of an alleged gang leader by the police on Sunlight Street in Kingston 13.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Nackeem 'Jack A Diamond' Mullings.

Mullings, also called 'Short Boss', and who the Kingston Western police say is the leader of a faction of the Sunlight Street gang, was reportedly killed in an alleged confrontation.

The incident occurred about 12:20 this morning.

Details surrounding the fatal shooting are sketchy.

Residents have however accused the security forces of shooting Mullings in cold blood.

“Party him a go and dem stop the car and him come out and say a me Jack a Diamond and dem shoot him… him all a ask dem 'weh unuh a shoot mi for!'” a resident told The Gleaner.

The security forces are keeping a close watch on the area as upset residents have threatened to block the heavily used Maxfield Avenue corridor.

- Andre Williams

