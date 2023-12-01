St Catherine man charged for ammunition possession gets $200,000 bail

Twenty-six-year-old Orville Bucknor who was allegedly held with two rounds of ammunition was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne granted him bail on condition that he reports to the Spanish Town Police Station on Mondays and reappears in court on February 15, 2024.

It is alleged that on November 7 Bucknor was at home along Corletts Road, Spanish Town, when members of a police party swooped down on the premises and carried out a raid.

During a search, two rounds of .38 cartridges were reportedly discovered in a pants pocket.

Bucknor was arrested and later charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition.

- Rasbert Turner

