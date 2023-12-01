TAJ opens new non-cash tax office in Cross Roads, St Andrew

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) today opened a new non-cash tax payment office in Cross Roads, St Andrew as it strengthens its focus on digital technologies to improve service to taxpayers.

The office is located at Regal Plaza, which is near the main Cross Roads Tax Office.

TAJ says the new office is an expanded service feature of the existing tax office and is part of its efforts to grow its digital footprint.

The new cashless tax office began operations today and will utilise standard opening hours - Monday – Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Thursday & Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Taxpayers may use their credit card or debit card to pay for the following services at the new location:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* Drivers Licence Examination Fees

* Expungement Fees

* Fitness Fees

* Hackney Carriage Fees

* Insurance Request

* Lost Documents

* Lost Passport

* Police Records

* PPV L Form

* Property Taxes

* Provisional Drivers Licence

* Structural Verification

* Traffic Tickets

* Valuation Reports

Services that will be offered by the Taxpayer Service and Education Unit are:

* Driver's Licence Renewal

* Amendment to Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN)

* Property Tax

* Provisional Driver's Licence

TAJ says motor vehicle transactions will not be processed at this location.

The collection of cash and the processing of all other services will continue at the main Cross Roads Tax Office.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.