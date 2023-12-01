Terrelonge bats for education in St Catherine East Central, sees improvement

Alando Terrelonge, the member of parliament (MP) for St Catherine East Central, says his focus since becoming the representative for the constituency in 2016 has been mainly on education, and, based on his contribution to the Constituency Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, the move has been bearing fruit.

Terrelonge told Parliament that more than over $11 million from his constituency development fund has been pumped into education this year.

Each of the 63 MPs gets $20 million annually to effect human and infrastructural development in their respective constituencies.

“Since 2016, I have directed the largest share of my constituency development fund to education. This year has been no different, and I am delighted to report that we have aided over 3,500 students from basic schools and infant departments, to high schools and tertiary students, with book vouchers, school supplies and tuition, expending more than $11 million exclusively on educational development within our constituency,” Terrelonge said.

Since its inception in 2016, the Terrelonge Award for Academic Excellence for Primary Schools has benefitted 50 outstanding students from Naggo Head, Gregory Park, and Independence City primary schools. The students are awarded trophies and bursaries ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

With students from Cedar Grove Academy, Gregory Park Primary, Independence City Primary, and Naggo Head Primary schools seated in the gallery and listening to his presentation, Terrelonge hailed the students of Naggo Head Primary for their all-round performances.

Naggo Head Primary won the TPDCo Tourism Quiz Championship for 2022 and 2023, and placed second in the Insport Central Athletic Championship and third in the National Athletic Championship.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Terrelonge also highlighted the achievements of Cedar Grove Academy at the CXC level and said the school needs to be expanded.

“Our success rate at the national CSEC and CAPE examinations demonstrates that Cedar Grove Academy is a force to be reckoned with, not just in Portmore but across Jamaica. However, owing to growing demands for placement at the school, we continue to petition for the MOEY (Ministry of Education and Youth) to construct a new block to accommodate more students at this centre of academic excellence. To that end, from my constituency development fund, I have committed to allocating the sum of $500,000 for the laying of the first set of blocks towards this construction.”

Terrelonge said other works in the pipeline include building another perimeter wall at Naggo Head Primary and made a special appeal for funds to be released next financial year for the project.

“We are undertaking further beautification of Gregory Park Square by renovating the sidewalks at the school, thanks to contributions from Minister Desmond McKenzie through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, to spruce up the community by way of a new coloured pavement and murals along the new school wall, which will highlight the proud history of Gregory Park.

Terrelonge, who is also minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade, said he has been working on a proposal with the Universal Service Fund for the provision of global high-speed wifi for students at Independence City Primary, and has also partnered with JADCo to help refurbish the computer lab at the school.

Terrelonge’s presentation also included other areas of note, including social intervention, disclosing that in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, and the Social Development Commission, an economic empowerment programme has been developed to provide grants to more than 40 people from grassroots communities. They have each been given $50,000 to start a small business

“Furthermore, in this current year, we have helped an additional 200 individuals through the Poverty Intervention Programme coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Social Services with financial assistance ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to aid with self-sufficiency,” he reported.

