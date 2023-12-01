Tufton suggests creating private wing at CRH

WESTERN BUREAU:

HEALTH AND Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is suggesting that a private wing should be created at Cornwall Regional Hospital [CRH], similar to The University Hospital of the West Indies’ (UHWI) Tony Thwaites Wing, to help facilitate the bridging of western Jamaica’s health and tourism sectors.

Tufton made the call on Tuesday evening while addressing members of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Industry’s [JHTA] Montego Bay chapter at the Sandals Montego Bay Resort in Montego Bay, St James, where he was providing an update on the progression of the restoration work at CRH.

ACCESS TO HEALTH

“I think this is the time to consider the possibility of a private wing at the facility [CRH] similar to the Tony Thwaites Wing at the UHWI in Kingston. The reason why I think it is a natural extension is the following: First, we as a country are committed and will continue to commit to universal access to health, which essentially means nobody will be denied based on ability to afford,” Tufton told the meeting.

“I think there is a role in the context of this area, with the planes flying over and landing, for a private facility. I think we have the space and we are negotiating; we just leased six acres adjoining the facility, and it is being prepared for the contractor to set up shop with his equipment and storage that belongs to UHWI, who are themselves trainers of healthcare workers. There is an opportunity based on demand, and continued demand, both for locals and foreigners, our guests,” Tufton added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The UHWI’s Tony Thwaites Wing, which was built in 1990, is a 54-bed non-profit facility, which supports the services of that hospital’s main building. It was named after the late Tony Thwaites, a cousin of former education minister, Ronald Thwaites, who gave behind-the-scene support for the facility’s creation.

Tufton also told Tuesday’s meeting that the proposed similar private facility for the CRH will provide an opportunity for a pooling together of specialist skills at the St James-based Type A hospital, which is now being rehabilitated at a cost of $14.6 billion and will have a combined 700-bed capacity with the neighbouring Western Children and Adolescent Hospital upon completion.

MAJOR OPPORTUNITY

“There is a major opportunity based on the concentration of experts that will be based at CRH, so the same surgeons, doctors and specialists who are supporting the team in the 700-bed facility can provide private services in the private area, which is what happens in Kingston. It is a sort of clustering of specialities that then offers a dual service, private versus public,” said Tufton.

“I am advocating for the Montego Bay community and investors to knock heads on this and find a way to integrate at this time, because I think the time has come for the idea to germinate into some sort of private wing equivalent to the Tony Thwaites Wing at UHWI. All the ducks are lined up for that, and I think it will benefit those who choose and have the opportunity to access such a service, especially with the high concentration of visitors that we have,” Tufton added.

The CRH’s restoration is currently in its planned third and final phase, which will include the reconstruction and equipping of the hospital’s 10 floors, as well as procurement and equipping of furniture and medical equipment.

The work is expected to be completed over a 30-month period from a projected starting point of October 16 this year, meaning that the final phase will be completed by the latest April 2026.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com