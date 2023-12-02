Ariel McNair excelling at Anchovy High

WESTERN BUREAU:

WITH HER mind fixed on becoming an attorney-at-law, Ariel McNair, a third-form student at Anchovy High School in St James, has, for the second consecutive year, outperformed her peers to etch her name on the roll of the Distinction Club, doing so in grades seven and eight.

After collecting her special award at her school’s prize-giving ceremony held at the H. F. Smith Auditorium last week Thursday, McNair said she feels very special to be among the students who are on the school’s Distinction Club.

During the last academic year, she scored 91.6 per cent in agricultural science; English language, 79.8 per cent; English literature, 77.1 per cent; family and consumer management, 92.4 per cent; geography, 98.4 per cent; health and family life, 100 per cent; history, 87.2 per cent; integrated science, 92.3 per cent; mathematics, 81.5 per cent; music, 84.5 per cent; physical education and sports, 81.5 per cent; social studies, 87.6 per cent; and Spanish, 85.5 per cent.

McNair, in explaining her study methods, said she routinely sets aside specific periods to ensure that she reads over her notes carefully.

“I dedicated two hours per subject, where I zoomed in on the important information of the subjects because I knew it’s likely that those areas mattered and would more than likely appear in an examination,” McNair explained.

She noted that after every two hours of study time, she took her rest before taking on another subject area, which resulted in her exemplary performances in her schoolwork.

McNair’s advice to her fellow students who aspire to make the Distinction Club, or just to be successful in their schoolwork in general, is to “Study by taking time out to read over your notes, as it helps to reinforce what was taught. By doing that, any difficulties you encounter, you will be able to either ask your teacher or a classmate to explain further”.

She further added that, “It’s not good enough for them to take notes in their classes and do nothing with them, if they intend on achieving success.”

For her exemplary performance, McNair received special commendation from her principal, Lavern Stewart, at the school’s prize-giving ceremony held under the theme ‘Charting the Course, Celebrating Milestones to Success’.

“I want to make special mention of Ariel; this is now her second year as a member of the Distribution Club,” Stewart said as she announced the names of the students who received special awards for their performances.

Also making the Distinction Club are Lindsey Clayton and Sheniah Salmon. All three girls scored averages of 85 per cent or more in all their subjects.

“For the academic year 2022-2023, we have three students from the entire school body who made that mark. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to introduce you to the Distinction Club members for the last school year,” Stewart revealed to loud cheers in celebration of the students’ accomplishments.

“I encourage you students to continue to work hard and to make sure that while you are now at a new phase [grade nine] in your educational journey, you maintain the standard that you have set,” Stewart said.