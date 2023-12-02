Gordon Town SDA hosts 10th annual health fair

The Gordon Town Seventh Day Adventist Church, in partnership with the Exodus Foundation, is getting ready to host its 10th Annual Health and Community Fair at the Gordon Town SDA Church Grounds on Sunday.

Guided by Brother Donovan McNee, community services director, and Sister Delmore Tyrell, health ministries director, this year’s significant event is designed to bring essential services directly to the heart of the community.

The fair will provide attendees with a range of complimentary health services, such as weight checks, body mass index calculations, blood pressure monitoring, diabetes and hypertension screenings, HIV tests, and more. Basic prescriptions, medical consultations, and optional spiritual counselling will also be offered.

Central to the event is the distribution of food packages to 400 families in need, comprising essential staples like rice and canned goods. A warm meal will be served in the middle of the day, and children can enjoy a variety of activities, including a bounce-a-bout and ice cream treats.

Representatives from key national services, including the National Health Fund (NHF), Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP), National Insurance Scheme (NIS), and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), will be on-site to assist community members in signing up for Tax Registration Numbers (TRN) and other government health benefits.

Adding a spiritual touch to the event, the Publishing Department of the Conference will showcase Adventist books and literature. Additionally, clothing giveaways will further emphasise the community-focused ethos of the event.

The Gordon Town SDA Church, often likened to a lighthouse in the community, plays a pivotal role in transforming lives through holistic ministries. Pastor Dane Ferguson, at the helm of this impactful institution, emphasises the church’s commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Elder David Walker noted that this is a flagship event on the church’s calendar for the last 10 years.

He stated, “We as a church have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that some of the community needs are met by fostering healthcare initiative, giving food and care items for the needy, and doing the best we can in helping members and non-members to manage better in these harsh economic times. Jesus’ special word is ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ ”