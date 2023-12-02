Illegal gun seized in MoBay
A firearm along with four rounds of ammunition was seized during a police-military operation on Sammy Drive in Montego Bay, St James on Friday.
The police report that about 12:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a four-bedroom house was searched.
Nothing illegal was found.
The police say the team then searched an open lot close to the house, where a shopping bag was found beside the fence line.
The bag was examined and a nine-millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol along with four rounds nine-millimetre ammunition was seen inside the bag.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.