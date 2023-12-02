Illegal gun seized in MoBay

A firearm along with four rounds of ammunition was seized during a police-military operation on Sammy Drive in Montego Bay, St James on Friday.

The police report that about 12:45 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a four-bedroom house was searched.

Nothing illegal was found.

The police say the team then searched an open lot close to the house, where a shopping bag was found beside the fence line.

The bag was examined and a nine-millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol along with four rounds nine-millimetre ammunition was seen inside the bag.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

