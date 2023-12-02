Loaded gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested
The police are reporting the arrest of a man who allegedly tossed a gun under a vehicle while fleeing from cops on Oakland Drive in St Andrew early this morning.
They say the loaded gun was recovered.
Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 1:45, cops were in the area when they saw the man walking along the roadway.
According to the police, on seeing the cops, the man ran and threw an object under a motor vehicle.
He was caught and the object was retrieved.
The police say the object turned out to be a .38 revolver containing three .38 rounds of ammunition.
The man was subsequently taken into custody.
