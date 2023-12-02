Sat | Dec 2, 2023

Loaded gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

Published:Saturday | December 2, 2023 | 10:25 AM
The man remains in custody.

The police are reporting the arrest of a man who allegedly tossed a gun under a vehicle while fleeing from cops on Oakland Drive in St Andrew early this morning.

They say the loaded gun was recovered.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 1:45, cops were in the area when they saw the man walking along the roadway.

According to the police, on seeing the cops, the man ran and threw an object under a motor vehicle.

He was caught and the object was retrieved.

The police say the object turned out to be a .38 revolver containing three .38 rounds of ammunition.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

