Loaded gun seized in St Andrew, man arrested

The police are reporting the arrest of a man who allegedly tossed a gun under a vehicle while fleeing from cops on Oakland Drive in St Andrew early this morning.

They say the loaded gun was recovered.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police are that about 1:45, cops were in the area when they saw the man walking along the roadway.

According to the police, on seeing the cops, the man ran and threw an object under a motor vehicle.

He was caught and the object was retrieved.

The police say the object turned out to be a .38 revolver containing three .38 rounds of ammunition.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

