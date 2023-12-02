Man killed in crash with soldiers on patrol in Kingston

A motorist was killed and two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers were injured in a crash along Upper Elleston Road in Kingston on Friday night.

In a statement today, the JDF said it is collaborating with the police and other partners to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The army explained that soldiers in a service vehicle were carrying out patrol duties along the roadway when the accident occurred.

It happened around 11:23 p.m.

The JDF said the driver of the civilian motor car was immediately transported to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

It said two JDF servicemembers were injured in the accident and were also transported to hospital for treatment.

The army has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased motorist.

The JDF is encouraging all road users to practice safe driving and observe the rules of the road, especially as the country approaches the festive season.

