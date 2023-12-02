Pilot for birth certificates in braille to start in December

The pilot for the printing of the Jamaican birth certificate in braille is expected to begin this month.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, made the disclosure on Wednesday while addressing a Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Technology Showcase at the AC Hotel in St Andrew.

The Minister said that the move demonstrates Government's policy of inclusiveness as part of Jamaica's ongoing digital transformation drive.

“We can't do this and only have some people be a part of this transformation. Someone who is visually impaired should also feel that they are a part of this move forward, and so having your birth certificate in braille makes sense and is a part of our inclusion,” Morris Dixon said.

She commended the Registrar General's Department (RGD) for undertaking the initiative, noting that it is keeping with the entity's 'Digitally Bold' theme.

The Minister also hailed the rollout of the new series of polymer bank notes earlier this year by the Bank of Jamaica, which include a braille component.

“Many individuals who are visually impaired said it was the first time they didn't have to worry about whether they were getting the correct change. It may seem simple to some of us, but it is fundamental, and that is why we say we will not move forward if it doesn't include everyone,” the Minister said.

The second annual GOJ Technology Showcase featured a roster of government entities displaying the many ways in which they have incorporated technology in their offerings.

Among the exhibitors were the National Water Commission (NWC); Students' Loan Bureau (SLB); Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF); Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA); National Land Agency (NLA); HEART/NSTA Trust, and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

The event was organised by eGov Jamaica Limited, which is an agency under the Office of the Prime Minister.

- JIS News

