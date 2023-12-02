Students urged to use technology to create better future

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, is encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by technology to create a better future.

Holness, who was addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony and handover of a computer room at Clan Cathy Primary School in Kingston on Tuesday, noted that, by utilising technology, students can access opportunities and reach their goals.

She shared her personal experience of growing up in modest circumstances and making use of education to achieve success.

“I am sure, boys and girls, many of you are in the same place believing that the person who is wealthy, the person who has it all, is somehow more special than we are. No, no they are not … . This computer lab is your door, your ship, your aeroplane to every single place in the world that you would like to get to,” she noted.

The computer room, which is equipped with 15 computers, chairs, a printer and an air-conditioning unit, was renovated by the Embassy of the Dominican Republic under its ‘Adopt a School’ programme.

Holness, who is member of parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, urged the students to care for the equipment and to appreciate and learn more about the technology as they use the computer lab.

She further suggested that the facility be open on weekends to facilitate greater learning for not just students but their parents and community members.

The Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to Jamaica, Angie Martínez, in her address, also encouraged the students to embrace technology to contribute to their community and the wider world.

She further implored them to believe in their dreams, work hard, and remain curious in pursuit of success.

“I, myself, can be a testament of the result of education. This is a very sensitive subject to me. I was born in a not-so-rich family … not so many opportunities were available to me but, because I decided to take my future in my hands, I pursued education, I pursued excellence. I am here as ambassador of my country in Jamaica,” she said in a tearful address.

The Adopt a School programme, conceived by Ambassador Martínez, exemplifies the embassy’s commitment to education, with Clan Carthy Primary chosen as the focal point for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The donation of the computer room is intended to empower students and teachers to explore the vast realm of virtual learning. Additional technological support has been pledged to the institution under the programme.

The Adopt a School programme also focuses on promoting the Spanish language and fostering an understanding of the Dominican culture, its people, customs, history, geography, national symbols, food, music, and dance, and deepening bonds of friendship between the country and Jamaica.

JIS