Vendor fatally shot in the head at Westmoreland market

A vendor was shot dead in the head by a gunman on a motorcycle while unloading his fruits at the Savanna-La-Mar Market in Westmoreland this morning.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Owen James of Mafoota district in St James.

The police report that about 6:10, the vendor was removing fruits from his motor vehicle when a motorcycle with two men aboard drove up.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot James in the head.

The men then rode off.

James was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the investigation is in its early stages.

Today's fatal gun attack comes on the heels of a series of robberies and murders reportedly being carried out by a syndicate of criminals from across Westmoreland.

The syndicate has reportedly formed an alliance with other criminals from outside of the parish, who are now targeting business establishments, including supermarkets and bars.

Their activities have left operators on edge, fearing for their lives, workers, and their properties.

The Gleaner has been informed that the police will be meeting with business owners tomorrow evening to collaborate on strategies towards stemming the surge in robbers and murders.

“I am confident that it's only a matter of time before we crush the latest surge which we believe is being committed by greedy reckless terrorists who are hell-bent on creating mayhem in the parish,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Adrian Hamilton, who heads operations portfolio in the Westmoreland Police Division, in a Gleaner interview last night.

- Albert Ferguson

