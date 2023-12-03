Boy dies after accidental shooting with cop-mom’s gun, probe launched

An investigation has been launched into the death of the young son of a policewoman who died after reportedly accidentally shooting himself with his mother's service weapon.

The incident happened at the home in Point Hill, St Catherine on Saturday afternoon.

It is reported that the boy, who is believed to be 12 years old, took out his mother's Glock pistol from her handbag and accidentally shot himself.

His mother reportedly heard an explosion inside the house and found her child suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken for medical attention.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The boy later succumbed to his injuries.

The matter is being probed by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.