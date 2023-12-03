Construction worker charged over Manchester gun attack

The police in Manchester have charged a 28-year-old construction worker for an early morning gun attack that left two men injured.

Charged with shooting with intent, aggravated assault, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony is Akeem Barrett, otherwise called 'Boyzie' or 'Kacey', of Three Chains district.

His court date has not been finalised.

Barrett's accomplice is still being sought by the police.

The police report that about 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 25, the two men were walking along a roadway when they were pounced upon by Barrett who was travelling in a motor car with his accomplice.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Barrett then shot the men multiple times.

The police were alerted and both men were taken to hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Following an investigation into the incident, Barrett was arrested.

He was later charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.