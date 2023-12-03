Four Paths to Whitney Turn roadway in Clarendon closed for pipe-laying works

The main road from Four Paths to Whitney Turn in Clarendon has been closed by the National Works Agency to replace a defective culvert pipe.

The roadway, which is part of the major corridor linking May Pen to Mandeville, has been closed for seven hours today, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The road will be closed between the communities of Scotts Pass and Berridale.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says during the period of the works, no vehicular access will be possible.

Motorists should therefore use the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the East/West Toll Road to avoid delays.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The culvert replacement project was slated for earlier this year but was delayed until the opening of the East/West Toll Road in order to reduce delays while the works are being undertaken.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.