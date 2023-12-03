St James man charged over stabbing during argument

St James resident 55-year-old Ansel Reid, otherwise called 'Rocky', of Hampton district was charged on Saturday over the stabbing of a man during an argument.

Reid is charged with wounding with intent.

His court date has not been finalised.

The incident occurred in Hampton on Saturday, August 12.

The police report that about 12:13 p.m., Reid had an argument with another man when he used a knife to stab him several times.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were alerted and the man was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and Reid was arrested.

He was charged on Saturday, December 2 following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.