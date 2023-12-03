Sykes calls for St James business community to help relocate parish court out of flood zone

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has appealed for a new state of the court complex to be built in St James.

Sykes called for business interests, especially those in real estate, to come forward and help.

He argued that the St James Parish Court has not only outgrown its space but faces an environmental risk because it sits in a flood zone.

“We need to resolve the issue in Montego Bay of having a site to construct a proper courthouse worthy of the city of Montego Bay,” Sykes said.

He was speaking at the Awards Banquet of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry to celebrate business excellence at the Montego Bay Convention Centre Saturday night.

“It can't be that in the 21st century the parish court for St James, which is one of the most productive courts in Jamaica - one of the largest courts, but one of the most productive courts, constantly finishing among the top four courts in Jamaica and it is located essentially on flood-prone property,” he lamented.

He said every time there is heavy rainfall water from the north gully, which is located beside the court, overflows into the courtyard.

"And that has been going on for well over 30 years, some say as long as 50 years,” Sykes noted.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also complained about the location of the family court in St James.

He stated that having the court located at a commercial plaza, which was done 30 years ago as a temporary fix, is not convenient to facilitate the business of the court.

“The 18 and 19-year-olds who were employed in the court then have now reached retirement age and they are still on the plaza,” the chief justice said.

- Albert Ferguson

