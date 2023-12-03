Updated | Boy dies after accidental shooting with cop-aunt’s gun, probe launched

An investigation has been launched into the death of the young nephew of a policewoman who died after reportedly accidentally shooting himself with his aunt's service weapon.

The incident happened in Point Hill, St Catherine on Saturday afternoon.

It is reported that the boy, who is believed to be 12 years old, took out his aunt's Glock pistol from her handbag and accidentally shot himself.

The woman reportedly heard an explosion inside the house and found her child suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken for medical attention.

The boy later succumbed to his injuries.

The matter is being probed by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

Note: In a previous version of this story, it was incorrectly stated that the weapon belonged to the boy's mother. We regret the error.

